BRIEF-Sanofi's Xyzal allergy 24hr approved for over-the-counter use in U.S.
Sanofi's Xyzal allergy 24hr approved for over-the-counter use in the United States
June 16 Monsanto Co
* Joint venture partners have valued transactions at approximately $169.5 million with a total cash payment of $110.5 million by remington
* Monsanto and remington will establish jv, which will be called innovative seed solutions, llc, through contribution by monsanto of its global sorghum breeding business
* Monsanto co says remington and monsanto will have ownership stakes in joint venture of 60 percent and 40 percent, respectively
* Co and remington said new joint venture will be governed by an operational board with senior executive representation from both companies
* Joint venture will be led by dan zinck, who will serve as chief executive officer
* Subsidiary of remington will purchase monsanto's sorghum production assets in united states
Monsanto company and remington holding company, llc, announce new strategic joint venture to drive innovation and market access for sorghum
Feb 1 Pipeline company Oneok Partners LP's biggest shareholder Oneok Inc said it would buy the rest of the company for $9.3 billion, the latest master limited partnership (MLP) deal aimed at simplifying structures and increasing returns.
Feb 1 Canadian uranium producer Cameco Corp said on Wednesday that Tokyo Electric Power (Tepco) , the operator of Japan's wrecked Fukushima nuclear plant, had scrapped its uranium supply contract with the company.