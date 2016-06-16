BRIEF-Energizer Holdings Inc Q1 adjusted earnings per share $1.51
* Energizer Holdings, Inc. announces fiscal 2017 first quarter results and updates financial outlook for fiscal 2017
June 16 ZAGG Inc :
* ZAGG Inc says reiterates annual 2016 guidance
* ZAGG Inc says "has kicked off a cost down initiative throughout all operating divisions with goal of running an even more efficient organization"
* Has now merged North American sales teams, and integrated finance and accounting, information technology, ecommerce, legal, and its operating teams
* FY 2016 earnings per share view $0.48, revenue view $456.9 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* ZAGG announces accelerated consolidation of ZAGG and mophie, adjusts leadership assignments and focuses on cost down initiatives; reiterates 2016 guidance
* Sees FY 2016 sales $460 million to $500 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Feb 1 Anthem Inc, which is waiting for a ruling on the U.S. government's lawsuit to block its deal to buy Cigna Corp, reported better-than-expected quarterly profit and revenue on Wednesday, helped by strength in its government business.