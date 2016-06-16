BRIEF-Oneok to buy rest of Oneok Partners for $9.3 bln
June 16 Empire District Electric Co :
* Empire shareholders approve merger with Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp
* Says shareholders approved merger agreement with approximately 95.5 percent of votes cast
* Continue to expect transaction to close in Q1 of 2017
Feb 1 Natural gas pipeline company Oneok Inc , which owns more than 19 percent of Oneok Partners LP , said it would buy the remainder of the company for $9.3 billion.
Feb 1 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1130 GMT on Wednesday: