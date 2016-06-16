BRIEF-VF Corporat announces fourth quarter 2016 earnings date
* VF Corporation announces fourth quarter 2016 earnings and conference call date Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 16 Finisar Corp
* Finisar announces fourth fiscal quarter and full year 2016 financial results
* Q4 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.29
* Q4 GAAP earnings per share $0.12
* Q4 revenue $318.8 million versus I/B/E/S view $317.4 million
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.25 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees q1 2017 non-GAAP earnings per share about $0.27 to $0.33
* Sees Q1 2017 revenue $323 million to $343 million
* Sees Q1 non-GAAP gross margin of about 31 pct Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
Feb 1 Anthem Inc, which is waiting for a ruling on the U.S. government's lawsuit to block its deal to buy Cigna Corp, reported better-than-expected quarterly profit and revenue on Wednesday, helped by strength in its government business.
SAO PAULO, Feb 1 Pedro Parente on Tuesday said he has no timetable to step down as chief executive officer of Petróleo Brasileiro SA, vowing his commitment to a long-term turnaround of Brazil's state-controlled oil company.