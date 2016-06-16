June 16 Bank Of The Ozarks Inc

* Says pricing of its public offering of $225 mln aggregate principal amount of its fixed-to-floating rate subordinated notes

* Announces pricing of $225 mln of fixed-to-floating rate subordinated notes-to-floating rate subordinated notes due 2026

* Bank Of The Ozarks Inc says increased aggregate principal amount of notes to $225 million from previously announced amount of $125 million

* Bank Of The Ozarks Inc says notes will initially bear interest at 5.50 pct per annum