Bank Of The Ozarks Inc
* Says pricing of its public offering of $225 mln aggregate
principal amount of its fixed-to-floating rate subordinated
notes
* Announces pricing of $225 mln of fixed-to-floating rate
subordinated notes-to-floating rate subordinated notes due 2026
* Bank Of The Ozarks Inc says increased aggregate principal
amount of notes to $225 million from previously announced amount
of $125 million
* Bank Of The Ozarks Inc says notes will initially bear
interest at 5.50 pct per annum
