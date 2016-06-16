June 16 Infoblox Inc
* Announces cost reduction actions to accelerate
profitability and position for long-term market leadership
* Infoblox will reduce its workforce by approximately 110
positions, or 12 pct
* Estimates it will incur total restructuring costs of
approximately $6.5 million under plan
* Company estimates total restructuring costs under plan
will be incurred during Q4 of fiscal 2016
