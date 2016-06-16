June 16 Revlon To Acquire Elizabeth Arden For $14.00 Per Share In All

* Deal has enterprise value for elizabeth arden of approximately $870 million.

* BofA Merrill lynch and citigroup global markets inc. Have committed approximately $2.6 billion of financing to fund acquisition

* Revlon inc says transaction has been unanimously approved by both revlon's and elizabeth arden's boards of directors

* Cost synergies of approximately $140 million are expected to be achieved through deal

* Revlon inc says for 2016, on a standalone constant currency basis, revlon expects to generate net sales between $2.0 billion and $2.1 billion

* Scott beattie is expected to join revlon's board of directors as non-executive vice chairman

* Revlon inc says for 12 months ending december 31, 2016, combined company would be expected to have annualized net sales of approximately $3 billion

* Revlon inc says moelis & company served as lead financial advisor to revlon

* Transaction includes repayment of elizabeth arden debt and preferred stock

* Assuming full realization of about $140 million of expected multi-year synergiescost reductions, adjusted ebitda for combined co would be about $560 million

