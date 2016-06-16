BRIEF-Dish acquires DBS and OTT assets from Echostar
* Dish Network Corp - transaction also transfers to dish 10 percent stake in Sling TV held by Echostar
June 16 RealPage Inc:
* RealPage acquires eSupply systems
* Acquisition purchase price of $7.1 million
* Esupply systems is not expected to have a material impact on RealPage's 2016 financial performance
* $5.5 million of total consideration was paid at closing and $1.6 million is expected to be paid over next 18 months Source text for Eikon:
* Now expects FY industrial margin of 11-12 pct vs 10.5-11.5 pct
* Accenture to acquire InvestTech Systems Consulting, further expanding its asset-management consulting capabilities