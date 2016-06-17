June 17 South State Corporation
* Shareholders of Southeastern Bank Financial Corporation
will receive 0.7307 shares of SSB common stock for each share of
SBFC common stock
* Stock issuance is valued at approximately $335 million in
aggregate
* Merger agreement has been unanimously approved by board of
directors of each company
* Southeastern Bank Financial Corporation will be merged
into South State Corporation
* Southeastern's Bank subsidiary, Georgia Bank & Trust
Company Of Augusta, will be merged into South State's Bank
subsidiary, South State Bank
* Announces Merger With Southeastern Bank Financial
Corporation
* Expands SC and GA presence
