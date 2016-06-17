June 17 South State Corporation

* Shareholders of Southeastern Bank Financial Corporation will receive 0.7307 shares of SSB common stock for each share of SBFC common stock

* Stock issuance is valued at approximately $335 million in aggregate

* Merger agreement has been unanimously approved by board of directors of each company

* Southeastern Bank Financial Corporation will be merged into South State Corporation

* Southeastern's Bank subsidiary, Georgia Bank & Trust Company Of Augusta, will be merged into South State's Bank subsidiary, South State Bank

* Announces Merger With Southeastern Bank Financial Corporation

* Expands SC and GA presence