June 17 American Realty Capital New York City Reit :

* American Realty Capital New York City REIT Inc acquires 1140 Avenue of the Americas in Midtown Manhattan

* Acquisition of 1140 Avenue Of Americas for $180 million , exclusive of closing costs

* Acquisition was funded with a combination of cash and mortgage financing Source text for Eikon: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)