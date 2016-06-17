BRIEF-Worldpay share placing books are covered: bookmaker
Bookmaker says Worldpay share placing books are covered
June 17 American Realty Capital New York City Reit :
* American Realty Capital New York City REIT Inc acquires 1140 Avenue of the Americas in Midtown Manhattan
* Acquisition of 1140 Avenue Of Americas for $180 million , exclusive of closing costs
Acquisition was funded with a combination of cash and mortgage financing
Sanders Capital LLC reports 6.65 percent passive stake in Range Resources Corp as of December 31, 2016 - SEC filing
FRANKFURT, Feb 1 Deutsche Boerse said on Wednesday the Frankfurt public prosecutor's office was investigating a share purchase made by its chief executive on Dec. 14, 2015.