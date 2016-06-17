June 17 Bellatrix Exploration Ltd

* Board of directors has approved a second half net capital budget of up to $40 million

* Phased second half 2016 development plans and on-stream delivery of new spirit river wells to coincide with stronger forecast pricing later in year

* Deferral of on-stream activity to late 2016 is expected to position co favorably on a much stronger natural gas pricing environment in 2017

* Bellatrix exploration ltd says pricing for aeco natural gas in dec 2016 of about c$2.70 /gj is 55% higher or nearly c$1.00 /gj above current spot pricing

* During q2, bellatrix elected to shut in minor natural gas volumes at non-core properties in southern alberta

* Bellatrix exploration ltd says capital investment for first half of 2016 remains on plan and within guidance for revised $40 million budget

* Bellatrix exploration ltd sees second half 2016 net capital spending of $40 million

* Expects first half average production to meet first half 2016 guidance range of 37,500 to 38,500 boe/d.

* As at june 17, 2016 has hedged about 60% of gross natural gas volumes at an average fixed price of about c$2.96 /mcf in second half of 2016

* Bellatrix announces second half 2016 capital budget