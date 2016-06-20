BRIEF-DYNEGY RECEIVES FINAL APPROVAL TO ACQUIRE ENGIE US PORTFOLIO
* DYNEGY INC. RECEIVES FINAL APPROVAL TO ACQUIRE ENGIE US PORTFOLIO
June 20 Ennis Inc
* Says declared a special one-time cash dividend of one dollar and fifty cents ($1.50) per share on its common stock
* Board has declared a quarterly cash dividend of seventeen and one half cents per share on its common stock
* Ennis, inc. Declares regular quarterly dividend & special dividend from sale of alstyle
* DIRECTORS INCREASED COMPANY'S QUARTERLY COMMON STOCK DIVIDEND TO $0.32 PER SHARE
* Sees FY 2017 organic revenue growth between 1 percent to 2 percent - SEC filing