June 20 Ennis Inc

* Says declared a special one-time cash dividend of one dollar and fifty cents ($1.50) per share on its common stock

* Board has declared a quarterly cash dividend of seventeen and one half cents per share on its common stock

* Ennis, inc. Declares regular quarterly dividend & special dividend from sale of alstyle Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: