BRIEF-DYNEGY RECEIVES FINAL APPROVAL TO ACQUIRE ENGIE US PORTFOLIO
* DYNEGY INC. RECEIVES FINAL APPROVAL TO ACQUIRE ENGIE US PORTFOLIO
June 20 Cypress Semiconductor
* Cypress semiconductor corp says intention to offer $250.0 million aggregate principal amount of convertible senior notes due in 2022
* Expects to use net proceeds of offering, $450.0 million term loan under credit facility to pay cost of capped call transactions
* Cypress announces proposed $250 million convertible notes offering Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* DYNEGY INC. RECEIVES FINAL APPROVAL TO ACQUIRE ENGIE US PORTFOLIO
* DIRECTORS INCREASED COMPANY'S QUARTERLY COMMON STOCK DIVIDEND TO $0.32 PER SHARE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Sees FY 2017 organic revenue growth between 1 percent to 2 percent - SEC filing