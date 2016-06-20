June 20 Cypress Semiconductor

* Cypress semiconductor corp says intention to offer $250.0 million aggregate principal amount of convertible senior notes due in 2022

* Expects to use net proceeds of offering, $450.0 million term loan under credit facility to pay cost of capped call transactions

* Cypress announces proposed $250 million convertible notes offering Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)