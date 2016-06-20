June 20 Regulus Therapeutics Inc :

* Says has entered into a $30 million loan and security agreement with Oxford Finance Llc

* Says proceeds from loan will be used to provide additional working capital for advancement of clinical and pre-clinical development pipeline

* Regulus secures $30 million growth capital credit facility