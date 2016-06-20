BRIEF-DYNEGY RECEIVES FINAL APPROVAL TO ACQUIRE ENGIE US PORTFOLIO
* DYNEGY INC. RECEIVES FINAL APPROVAL TO ACQUIRE ENGIE US PORTFOLIO
June 20 Radcom Ltd
* Has appointed Ran Vered to serve as its new CFO, effective immediately
* Radcom ltd says radcom's outgoing cfo, uri birenberg , will remain at company during next few months to help ensure a smooth transition
* Radcom names ran vered to become its new cfo
* DIRECTORS INCREASED COMPANY'S QUARTERLY COMMON STOCK DIVIDEND TO $0.32 PER SHARE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Sees FY 2017 organic revenue growth between 1 percent to 2 percent - SEC filing