BRIEF-OTTER TAIL INCREASES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND TO $0.32 PER SHARE
* DIRECTORS INCREASED COMPANY'S QUARTERLY COMMON STOCK DIVIDEND TO $0.32 PER SHARE
June 20 Ebix Inc
* Says expansion of its existing credit facility from $240 million to $400 million, to fund its growth and share repurchase initiatives
* Now has access to total funds of about $250 million to fund any of its working capital or any other growth and share repurchase initiatives
* Says new credit facility also allows for up to $100 million of incremental facilities
* Ebix increases credit facility to $400 million with the ability to upsize to $500 million via an accordian option
* Sees FY 2017 organic revenue growth between 1 percent to 2 percent - SEC filing
NEW YORK, Feb 2 A New York state appeals court on Thursday said its door remains open for settlements of merger litigation where shareholders receive no money, approving an accord tied to Verizon Communications Inc's $130 billion buyout of Vodafone Group Plc's stake in their Verizon Wireless venture.