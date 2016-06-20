BRIEF-OTTER TAIL INCREASES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND TO $0.32 PER SHARE
* DIRECTORS INCREASED COMPANY'S QUARTERLY COMMON STOCK DIVIDEND TO $0.32 PER SHARE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 20 Telesystem Ltd:
* Agreement for secondary offering basis of 4.3 million subordinate voting shares of Stingray Digital Group at $7.15/share
* Telesystem ltd announces secondary offering of subordinate voting shares of Stingray Digital Group Inc. Source text for Eikon:
* Sees FY 2017 organic revenue growth between 1 percent to 2 percent - SEC filing
NEW YORK, Feb 2 A New York state appeals court on Thursday said its door remains open for settlements of merger litigation where shareholders receive no money, approving an accord tied to Verizon Communications Inc's $130 billion buyout of Vodafone Group Plc's stake in their Verizon Wireless venture.