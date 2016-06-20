BRIEF-OTTER TAIL INCREASES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND TO $0.32 PER SHARE
* DIRECTORS INCREASED COMPANY'S QUARTERLY COMMON STOCK DIVIDEND TO $0.32 PER SHARE
June 20 Fresh Del Monte Produce:
* Fresh Del Monte Produce subsidiary is awarded more than $32 million by the International Court Of Arbitration against one of the largest Costa Rican gold pineapple growers
* Says ICC's award also recognized that unit has right to virtually all of gold pineapple vegetative material on Inprotsa's plantation
* Says unit enters injunctive relief prohibiting Inprotsa's sale of nearly all of its gold pineapples to any buyers other than Del Monte
* Sees FY 2017 organic revenue growth between 1 percent to 2 percent - SEC filing
NEW YORK, Feb 2 A New York state appeals court on Thursday said its door remains open for settlements of merger litigation where shareholders receive no money, approving an accord tied to Verizon Communications Inc's $130 billion buyout of Vodafone Group Plc's stake in their Verizon Wireless venture.