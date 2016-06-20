EU mergers and takeovers (Feb 2)
BRUSSELS, Feb 2 The following are mergers under review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU merger process:
June 20 Deloitte Consulting LLP:
* Terms of deal were not disclosed
* Deloitte acquires global asset management strategy consultant Casey Quirk Source text for Eikon: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
BRUSSELS, Feb 2 The following are mergers under review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU merger process:
BRUSSELS, Feb 2 ChemChina is set to secure conditional EU antitrust approval for its $43 billion bid for Swiss pesticides and seeds group Syngenta, the largest foreign acquisition by a Chinese company, two people familiar with the matter said on Thursday.
* CCL Industries Inc - pacman-ccl will invest $3.75 million in venture to acquire its stake, reduce debt and provide funding for future expansion