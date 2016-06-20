EU mergers and takeovers (Feb 2)
BRUSSELS, Feb 2 The following are mergers under review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU merger process:
June 20 (Reuters) -
* Panasonic acquires UK technology systems integrator Alan Dick Communications
* Panasonic Europe - Adcomms will continue to operate as a stand-alone business, with its own brand and with current management team Source text for Eikon: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780)
BRUSSELS, Feb 2 The following are mergers under review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU merger process:
Feb 2 Struggling British sportswear retailer Sports Direct is in talks to bid for Eastern Outfitters LLC, the parent of U.S. discount chain Bob's Stores and outdoor retailer Eastern Mountain Sports, people familiar with the matter said.
SAO PAULO, Feb 2 Lojas Americanas SA, Brazil's largest discount retailer, has hired the local unit of Credit Suisse Group AG to underwrite an offering of new shares to fund an acquisition, a Brazil-based blog said on Thursday.