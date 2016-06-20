June 20 Vical Inc
* Initial top line 3-month data announced in june 2015
showed neither monovalent nor bivalent vaccine met primary
endpoint of viral shedding rate reduction from baseline
* Vaccine achieved statistically significant reduction in
prospectively defined secondary endpoint of genital lesion rate
at 3 months versus baseline
* Plan to initiate a phase 2 trial of bivalent vaccine
during second half of 2016
* Maintain our guidance for net cash burn of between $8
million and $11 million during 2016
* Vical's phase 1/2 trial data presented at asm 2016 shows
bivalent vaccine imparts reduction in genital herpes lesions
durable to 9 months
