June 20 JD.com Inc :

* Walmart and JD.com announce strategic alliance to serve consumers across China

* Says Walmart will receive 144,952,250 newly issued JD.com class A ordinary shares, amounting to approximately 5 percent of total shares outstanding

* Agreement between companies includes a wide range of business initiatives, covering both online and offline retail

* JD.com will take ownership of Yihaodian marketplace platform assets, including Yihaodian brand, website and app

* Says will continue to operate Yihaodian direct sales business and will be a seller on Yihaodian marketplace

* Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC acted as Walmart's financial advisor and Morrison & Foerster LLP acted as Walmart's legal advisor

* Sam's Club China will open a flagship store on JD.com

* Walmart's China stores will be listed as a preferred retailer on JD.com's O2O JV Dada

* Orrick Herrington Sutcliffe LLP and Han Kun law offices acted as JD.com's legal advisors