BRIEF-Wecast Network acquires 55pct of Wide Angle Group Limited
* Wecast Network Inc - WAG will reside and operate under wecast network's recently purchased sun video group
June 20 JD.com Inc :
* Walmart and JD.com announce strategic alliance to serve consumers across China
* Says Walmart will receive 144,952,250 newly issued JD.com class A ordinary shares, amounting to approximately 5 percent of total shares outstanding
* Agreement between companies includes a wide range of business initiatives, covering both online and offline retail
* JD.com will take ownership of Yihaodian marketplace platform assets, including Yihaodian brand, website and app
* Says will continue to operate Yihaodian direct sales business and will be a seller on Yihaodian marketplace
* Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC acted as Walmart's financial advisor and Morrison & Foerster LLP acted as Walmart's legal advisor
* Sam's Club China will open a flagship store on JD.com
* Walmart's China stores will be listed as a preferred retailer on JD.com's O2O JV Dada
* Orrick Herrington Sutcliffe LLP and Han Kun law offices acted as JD.com's legal advisors Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
