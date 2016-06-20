June 20 Retrophin Inc :
* Made an upfront payment of $0.5 million and will make
future payments of up to $23.5 million based on cumulative sales
milestones
* Intends to file a new drug application with U.S. FDA for
liquid formulation of ursodeoxycholic acid in 2017
* Asklepion will be eligible to receive incremental
milestone payments of up to $35.0 million upon successful
development and commercialization
* Will assume all future program costs and pay asklepion
tiered royalties on future product sales
* Retrophin acquires liquid formulation of ursodeoxycholic
acid
