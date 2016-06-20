June 20 Sabre Corp :

* Sabre corporation announces ceo transition

* Says reiterates Full-Year 2016 guidance and medium-term goals

* Tom Klein, president and ceo announced that he will resign from sabre and its board of directors effective december 31, 2016

* Sabre corp says tom klein will continue to serve as ceo while board conducts a formal search for his successor

* Sabre corporation announces ceo transition