BRIEF-Cytokinetics and Royalty Pharma announce $100 million transaction for Omecamtiv Mecarbil
June 21 OPKO Health :
* Fda Approves New Drug Application For Rayaldee To Treat Secondary Hyperparathyroidism Associated With Vitamin D Insufficiency In Stage 3
* Says u.s. Launch planned for 2h 2016
* Says approval based upon two randomized, double blind, placebo controlled trials and an open label extension study
* Vitamin d insufficiency was corrected in more than 80% of patients receiving rayaldee versus less than 7% of subjects receiving placebo
* 4 chronic kidney disease
FRANKFURT, Feb 2 Allianz and Japanese bank Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (MUFG) have invested in a U.S.-based wind park owned by French utility EDF , Allianz said, as the German insurer expands its renewables portfolio.
* National holdings' OPN capital markets closes $94.5 million private placement financing for Mustang Bio Inc, a subsidiary of Fortress Biotech