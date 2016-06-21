June 21 Softbank Group Corp

* Consortium established by tencent will acquire up to 84% of supercell in transaction valuing co at equity value of about $10.2 billion

* Following transaction, supercell will be owned by consortium and by supercell's employees

* Softbank will no longer own any shares in supercell following closing

* Supercell will retain its independent operations, headquarters will remain in helsinki

* Following closing, tencent currently expects to maintain a voting interest of 50% in consortium

* Tencent and supercell have entered into marketing and publishing arrangements regarding distribution of games developed by supercell in china

* Says morgan stanley & co. International plc served as financial advisor to supercell

* Says fenwick & west llp and white & case llp as legal advisors to supercell

* Says BofA Merrill lynch served as financial advisor to tencent

* Tencent to acquire majority stake in supercell from softbank