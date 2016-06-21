June 21 Softbank Group Corp
* Consortium established by tencent will acquire up to 84%
of supercell in transaction valuing co at equity value of about
$10.2 billion
* Following transaction, supercell will be owned by
consortium and by supercell's employees
* Softbank will no longer own any shares in supercell
following closing
* Supercell will retain its independent operations,
headquarters will remain in helsinki
* Following closing, tencent currently expects to maintain a
voting interest of 50% in consortium
* Tencent and supercell have entered into marketing and
publishing arrangements regarding distribution of games
developed by supercell in china
* Says morgan stanley & co. International plc served as
financial advisor to supercell
* Says fenwick & west llp and white & case llp as legal
advisors to supercell
* Says BofA Merrill lynch served as financial advisor to
tencent
* Tencent to acquire majority stake in supercell from
softbank
