June 21 Neustar Inc

* Neustar intends to accomplish separation through a tax-free spin-off

* Intended to be structured as a tax-free spin-off likely to occur over next 12 months

* Says company is expected to retain neustar name and brand identity

* Neustar will name additional board directors and remaining senior leadership of each company in due course.

* Lisa hook will serve as president and chief executive officer of information services company

* Paul lalljie, currently senior vice president and cfo of neustar, will serve as president and ceo of order management & numbering services co

* Additionally co continues to assess what regulatory and other approvals, if any, may be required to complete transaction

* Says neustar has retained j.p. Morgan as financial adviser

* Neustar announces intention to separate into two independent publicly traded companies