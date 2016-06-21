June 21 American Science And Engineering Inc

* Says evercore is serving as financial advisor and provided a fairness opinion to as&e.

* American science and engineering inc says expect to maintain as&e's current operations in billerica, ma

* Transaction and merger agreement were unanimously approved by as&e's board of directors

* Deal for for a total transaction value of approximately $269 million

* as&e enters into agreement to be acquired by osi systems for $37 per share in cash Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)