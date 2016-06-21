BRIEF-GP Strategies acquires McKinney Rogers
* Completed acquisition of certain assets and business of McKinney Rogers
June 21 American Science And Engineering Inc
* Says evercore is serving as financial advisor and provided a fairness opinion to as&e.
* American science and engineering inc says expect to maintain as&e's current operations in billerica, ma
* Transaction and merger agreement were unanimously approved by as&e's board of directors
* Deal for for a total transaction value of approximately $269 million
* as&e enters into agreement to be acquired by osi systems for $37 per share in cash
* Dow announces proposed divestiture of ethylene acrylic acid (eaa) copolymers business
* Greece's Energean said on Thursday it signed a deal with oil and gas firm TechnipFMC to help develop Israeli offshore gas fields Karish and Tanin.