REFILE-BRIEF-Vanguard Natural files for bankruptcy
* Vanguard Natural Resources Llc files for Chapter 11 protection
June 21 (Reuters) -
* Notice to the market: Marfrig announces the final tender results of: offer to purchase for cash any and all of the outstanding 9.625% senior notes due 2016 issued by Marfrig Overseas Limited and 9.875% senior notes due 2017 issued by Marfrig Holdings (EUR) Source text for Eikon: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* Vanguard Natural Resources Llc files for Chapter 11 protection
* Press release - H.I.G. Capital announces the sale of Fibercore
Feb 2 Stock futures indicated a lower start for Canada's main stock index on Thursday, a day after the U.S. Federal Reserve gave no firm signal on the timing of its next rate move.