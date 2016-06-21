June 21 (Reuters) -

* Notice to the market: Marfrig announces the final tender results of: offer to purchase for cash any and all of the outstanding 9.625% senior notes due 2016 issued by Marfrig Overseas Limited and 9.875% senior notes due 2017 issued by Marfrig Holdings (EUR) Source text for Eikon: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)