June 21 Immunomedics Inc

* Immunomedics appoints Michael R. Garone as new chief financial officer

* Immunomedics Inc says Garone replaces Peter P. Pfreundschuh

* Immunomedics Inc says Peter P. Pfreundschuh will serve as a consultant to company for next few months to ensure a smooth transition

