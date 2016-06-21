June 21 Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd -

* Sees Q2 2016 revenue down about 12 percent

* Sees Q2 adjusted diluted earnings per share of approximately $2.00 and an operating ratio of about 62 percent

* Q2 earnings per share view C$2.46, revenue view C$1.56 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Providing earnings outlook for Q2 due to lower-than-anticipated volumes in bulk commodities unexpected, wildfires in Northern Alberta

* CP provides second-quarter 2016 earnings outlook; Q2 earnings release date and conference call details Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)