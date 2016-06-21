REFILE-BRIEF-Vanguard Natural files for bankruptcy
* Vanguard Natural Resources Llc files for Chapter 11 protection
June 21 Founders Advantage Capital Corp
* Founders Advantage Capital Corp. Announces c$20,000,000 "bought deal" financing
* Bought deal private placement of 5 million common shares of company at a price of c$4.00 per common share
* Founders Advantage Capital Corp. Announces c$20,000,000 "bought deal" financing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
* Vanguard Natural Resources Llc files for Chapter 11 protection
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.04 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
Feb 2 Stock futures indicated a lower start for Canada's main stock index on Thursday, a day after the U.S. Federal Reserve gave no firm signal on the timing of its next rate move.