REFILE-BRIEF-Vanguard Natural files for bankruptcy
* Vanguard Natural Resources Llc files for Chapter 11 protection
June 21 Neurotrope Inc :
* Neurotrope appoints Paula T. Trzepacz, M.D. as executive vice president and chief medical officer
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.04 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
Feb 2 Stock futures indicated a lower start for Canada's main stock index on Thursday, a day after the U.S. Federal Reserve gave no firm signal on the timing of its next rate move.