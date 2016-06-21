June 21 Energy Focus Inc -

* Says Marcia Miller, chief financial officer since July 2015, will be leaving company, effective August 15, 2016

* Says Michael Port, company's controller, will serve as its interim chief financial officer

* Says company has started a national search for a permanent CFO

Energy focus announces chief financial officer transition