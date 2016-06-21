June 21 Wellgreen Platinum Ltd :

* Net proceeds of private placement will be used for development of company's Wellgreen PGM-nickel project in Yukon

* Intends to issue about 1.8 million common shares in capital of company at a price of C$0.30 per share

* Wellgreen platinum announces private placement