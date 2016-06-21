REFILE-BRIEF-Vanguard Natural files for bankruptcy
* Vanguard Natural Resources Llc files for Chapter 11 protection
June 21 Wellgreen Platinum Ltd :
* Net proceeds of private placement will be used for development of company's Wellgreen PGM-nickel project in Yukon
* Intends to issue about 1.8 million common shares in capital of company at a price of C$0.30 per share
* Wellgreen platinum announces private placement Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.04 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
Feb 2 Stock futures indicated a lower start for Canada's main stock index on Thursday, a day after the U.S. Federal Reserve gave no firm signal on the timing of its next rate move.