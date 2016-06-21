BRIEF-GP Strategies acquires McKinney Rogers
* Completed acquisition of certain assets and business of McKinney Rogers
June 21 Universal Forest Products Inc :
* One of its subsidiaries has an agreement to acquire Idaho Western Inc
* Purchase of outstanding shares of Idaho Western's stock, totaling $11.5 million, is expected to close on July 1, 2016
* UFPI set to acquire Idaho distributor serving manufactured housing/rv/retail industries
* Dow announces proposed divestiture of ethylene acrylic acid (eaa) copolymers business
* Greece's Energean said on Thursday it signed a deal with oil and gas firm TechnipFMC to help develop Israeli offshore gas fields Karish and Tanin.