June 21 Universal Forest Products Inc :

* One of its subsidiaries has an agreement to acquire Idaho Western Inc

* Purchase of outstanding shares of Idaho Western's stock, totaling $11.5 million, is expected to close on July 1, 2016

* UFPI set to acquire Idaho distributor serving manufactured housing/rv/retail industries