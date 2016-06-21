BRIEF-Trillium Therapeutics Inc intends to provide an update on ongoing TTI-621 trials
* Trillium Therapeutics Inc - intends to provide an update on ongoing TTI-621 trials by year-end.
June 21 Clinithink Ltd
* Clinithink Ltd partners with Mount Sinai Health System to transform clinical trials recruitment
* Nabriva therapeutics confirms no sample size adjustment required for leap 1 phase 3 trial of lefamulin in community acquired bacterial pneumonia
* Ionis earns $5 million milestone payment from Biogen for advancing a new program under its broad neurology strategic collaboration