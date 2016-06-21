June 21 Scynexis

* Pricing of underwritten public offering of 9.4 million shares of its common stock and warrants to purchase 4.2 million shares of its common stock

* Shares and warrants are being sold at price of $2.40 per share sold in offering, before underwriting discounts and commissions

* Scynexis announces pricing of $22.5 million public offering of common stock and warrants Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)