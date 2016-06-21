BRIEF-Trillium therapeutics says to provide update TTI-621 trials by year-end
* Says intends to provide an update on ongoing TTI-621 trials by year-end
June 21 Biostage Inc :
* Biostage CEO provides mid-year update to shareholders
* Now have capital to get through a number of milestones in 2016 including filing of IND; expect to move into human clinical trials in 2017
* Remain on schedule to file IND for Cellspan Esophageal implant by end of 2016 to advance into human clinical trials
* Expect to follow first esophageal product candidate with additional products to address life-threatening conditions of bronchus, trachea
* Valero Energy Partners LP reports 2016 fourth quarter and full year results
