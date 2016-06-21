June 21 Lanesborough Real Estate Investment Trust :

* Lanesborough REIT announces extension and amendment of Series G debentures and reduction in revolving loan facility interest rate

* Maturity date of debentures has been extended from June 30, 2018 to June 30, 2022

* Interest rate payable on debentures commencing June 30, 2016 has been reduced from 9.50% per annum to 5.00% per annum

* Reduction of interest rate on LREIT's revolving loan facility with 2668921 Manitoba Ltd. from 12.00% per annum to 5.00% per annum