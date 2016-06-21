June 21 Verizon Communications Inc :
* Verizon to enhance significantly its connected vehicle
business with the acquisition of Telogis
* Terms of transaction have not been disclosed
* Says in connection with transaction, PJT Partners and
Wells Fargo Securities, LLC acted as financial advisors
* Has signed an agreement to purchase Telogis, Inc., a
private company based in Aliso Viejo, California
* Says Barclays and J.P. Morgan acted as financial advisors
to Telogis
