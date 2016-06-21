June 21 Verizon Communications Inc :

* Verizon to enhance significantly its connected vehicle business with the acquisition of Telogis

* Terms of transaction have not been disclosed

* Says in connection with transaction, PJT Partners and Wells Fargo Securities, LLC acted as financial advisors

* Has signed an agreement to purchase Telogis, Inc., a private company based in Aliso Viejo, California

* Says Barclays and J.P. Morgan acted as financial advisors to Telogis Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)