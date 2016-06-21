BRIEF-Kulicke & Soffa reports Q1 earnings per share $0.22
* Q1 revenue $149.6 million versus I/B/E/S view $140.6 million
June 21 Penn West Petroleum Ltd :
* Penn west announces competition act clearance to complete sale of Saskatchewan assets
* Notice issued by commissioner of competition granting clearance to co ,Teine Energy to complete sale of co's Saskatchewan assets
* Penn west announces competition act clearance to complete sale of Saskatchewan assets
* Philip morris international inc. (pmi) reports 2016 results; provides 2017 earnings per share forecast
* Ionis earns $5 million milestone payment from Biogen for advancing a new program under its broad neurology strategic collaboration