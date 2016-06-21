BRIEF-EnPro Industries announces court approval of settlement regarding Canadian Asbestos claims
June 21 Pure Energy Minerals :
* Pure Energy Minerals Ltd says intends to use net proceeds of offering for exploration and engineering work on Clayton Valley south project
* Entered into letter of engagement with Dundee Securities for sale up to about 8.3 million units of co at a price per unit of $0.60
* Pure energy announces $5 million private placement Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
* Xylem Inc reports fourth quarter and full-year 2016 results
Feb 2 Oil and natural gas explorer Vanguard Natural Resources LLC filed for bankruptcy protection, adding to a long list of energy firms that have succumbed to weak oil prices.