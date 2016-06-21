June 21 Pure Energy Minerals :

* Pure Energy Minerals Ltd says intends to use net proceeds of offering for exploration and engineering work on Clayton Valley south project

* Entered into letter of engagement with Dundee Securities for sale up to about 8.3 million units of co at a price per unit of $0.60

* Pure energy announces $5 million private placement