PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - Feb 2
Feb 2 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
June 21 Avenue Financial Holdings Inc :
* Avenue Financial Holdings, Inc. Shareholders approve merger with Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc.
* Merger is expected to close on or about July 1, 2016
* Avenue financial holdings, inc. Shareholders approve merger with pinnacle financial partners, inc. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
Feb 2 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Releases monthly net asset value and performance report for January 2017
Feb 1 UK consumer giant Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc is in talks to buy baby-food maker Mead Johnson Nutrition Co, The Wall Street Journal reported, citing sources.