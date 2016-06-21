BRIEF-Dow Chemical says to sell its Ethylene Acrylic Acid copolymers and ionomers business
* Dow announces proposed divestiture of ethylene acrylic acid (eaa) copolymers business
June 21 Fedex Corp :
* Q4 non-gaap revenue $13.0 billion versus $12.1 billion
* With adjustments, Fedex's Q4 earnings were $3.30 per diluted share
* Fedex CORP Q4 gaap revenue $$13.0 billion versus $12.1 billion
* Qtrly Fedex express segment revenue $6.72 billion versus $6.70 billion
* Unable to forecast fiscal 2017 year-end mark-to-market pension accounting adjustments as well as TNT Express financial results
* Qtrly operating results benefited from yield management, positive impacts from profit improvement program initiatives at Fedex Express
* Company is unable to provide unadjusted earnings guidance
* During quarter, company acquired 3.8 million shares of Fedex common stock at an average price of $156.21
* Qtrly Fedex freight segment revenue $1.61 billion versus $1.57 billion
* Capital spending for fiscal 2017 is expected to be approximately $5.1 billion
* Fedex Corp Q4 Fedex ground segment revenue of revenue $6.72 billion versus. $6.70 billion last year
* FY 2017 outlook assumes continued moderate economic growth
* "reasonably possible" that q4 fiscal 2017 MTM pension accounting adjustments could have material impact on fiscal 2017 consolidated results
* Plan to complete purchase price allocation for TNT express no later than q4 of fiscal 2017
* Fedex Corp. Reports fourth quarter earnings
* Sees FY 2017 adjusted earnings per share $11.75 to $12.25 excluding items
* Q4 loss per share $0.26
* Q4 earnings per share view $3.28 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
* Greece's Energean said on Thursday it signed a deal with oil and gas firm TechnipFMC to help develop Israeli offshore gas fields Karish and Tanin.
Feb 2 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 10 to 15 points lower, or down as much as 0.2 percent on Thursday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures down 0.1 percent ahead of the cash market open.