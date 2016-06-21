BRIEF-EnPro Industries announces court approval of settlement regarding Canadian Asbestos claims
* EnPro Industries announces court approval of settlement regarding Canadian Asbestos claims
June 21 Kb Home :
* KB Home Qtrly Deliveries Grew 30% To 2,329 Homes, Reflecting Double-Digit increases in all four of company's regions
* quarter-Ending backlog value grew 14% to $1.83 billion, reflecting increases in all regions
* Net order value for quarter grew 14% to $1.20 billion
* Net orders for quarter increased 8% to 3,249
* Qtrly homes in backlog rose 10% to 5,205
* Inventories totaled $3.53 billion, with investments in land acquisition and development totaling $702.6 million for six months ended may 31, 2016
* KB Home reports 2016 second quarter results
* Q2 earnings per share $0.17
* Q2 revenue $811 million versus I/B/E/S view $747.1 million
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.14 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
* EnPro Industries announces court approval of settlement regarding Canadian Asbestos claims
* Xylem Inc reports fourth quarter and full-year 2016 results
Feb 2 Oil and natural gas explorer Vanguard Natural Resources LLC filed for bankruptcy protection, adding to a long list of energy firms that have succumbed to weak oil prices.