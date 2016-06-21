June 21 Kb Home :

* KB Home Qtrly Deliveries Grew 30% To 2,329 Homes, Reflecting Double-Digit increases in all four of company's regions

* quarter-Ending backlog value grew 14% to $1.83 billion, reflecting increases in all regions

* Net order value for quarter grew 14% to $1.20 billion

* Net orders for quarter increased 8% to 3,249

* Qtrly homes in backlog rose 10% to 5,205

* Inventories totaled $3.53 billion, with investments in land acquisition and development totaling $702.6 million for six months ended may 31, 2016

* KB Home reports 2016 second quarter results

* Q2 earnings per share $0.17

* Q2 revenue $811 million versus I/B/E/S view $747.1 million

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.14 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S