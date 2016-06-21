BRIEF-EnPro Industries announces court approval of settlement regarding Canadian Asbestos claims
June 21 Uranium Participation Corp :
* Nav per share decreased to $4.63 at may 31, 2016, from $5.62 at February 29, 2016
* Qtryly net asset value per common share $ 4.63
* Uranium Participation Corporation reports financial results for the three months ended may 31, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* Xylem Inc reports fourth quarter and full-year 2016 results
Feb 2 Oil and natural gas explorer Vanguard Natural Resources LLC filed for bankruptcy protection, adding to a long list of energy firms that have succumbed to weak oil prices.