June 21 Uranium Participation Corp :

* Nav per share decreased to $4.63 at may 31, 2016, from $5.62 at February 29, 2016

* Qtryly net asset value per common share $ 4.63

* Uranium Participation Corporation reports financial results for the three months ended may 31, 2016