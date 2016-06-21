June 21 Interdigital Inc :

* Total q2 revenue guidance does not include amounts collected from Huawei in q2 2016

* Total q2 2016 revenue range is comprised almost entirely of recurring revenue

* To recognize related revenue from payments, including both current,past sales component, in period when it sees revenue to be fixed, determinable

* Q2 revenue view $85.9 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Interdigital issues revenue guidance for second quarter 2016

* Sees q2 2016 revenue $75 million to $77 million