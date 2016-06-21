BRIEF-EnPro Industries announces court approval of settlement regarding Canadian Asbestos claims
June 21 Interdigital Inc :
* Total q2 revenue guidance does not include amounts collected from Huawei in q2 2016
* Total q2 2016 revenue range is comprised almost entirely of recurring revenue
* To recognize related revenue from payments, including both current,past sales component, in period when it sees revenue to be fixed, determinable
* Q2 revenue view $85.9 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Interdigital issues revenue guidance for second quarter 2016
* Sees q2 2016 revenue $75 million to $77 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* Xylem Inc reports fourth quarter and full-year 2016 results
Feb 2 Oil and natural gas explorer Vanguard Natural Resources LLC filed for bankruptcy protection, adding to a long list of energy firms that have succumbed to weak oil prices.