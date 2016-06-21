BRIEF-EnPro Industries announces court approval of settlement regarding Canadian Asbestos claims
* EnPro Industries announces court approval of settlement regarding Canadian Asbestos claims
June 21 Zargon Oil & Gas Ltd :
* Newed and extended its committed syndicated credit facilities with a borrowing base of $70 million, down from $88 million
* Reduced borrowing base compares with zargon's outstanding bank debt of $64.6 million at March 31, 2016
* Credit facilities are now fully revolving until Sept 22, with provision for a nine month extension at option of lenders and upon request
* Zargon oil & gas ltd. Announces renewal of credit facilities
* Xylem Inc reports fourth quarter and full-year 2016 results
Feb 2 Oil and natural gas explorer Vanguard Natural Resources LLC filed for bankruptcy protection, adding to a long list of energy firms that have succumbed to weak oil prices.