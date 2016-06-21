June 21 Zargon Oil & Gas Ltd :

* Newed and extended its committed syndicated credit facilities with a borrowing base of $70 million, down from $88 million

* Reduced borrowing base compares with zargon's outstanding bank debt of $64.6 million at March 31, 2016

* Credit facilities are now fully revolving until Sept 22, with provision for a nine month extension at option of lenders and upon request

* Zargon oil & gas ltd. Announces renewal of credit facilities