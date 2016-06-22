June 22 (Reuters) -
* Alj regional holdings inc says aggregate consideration for
acquisition is $7.0 million
* Alj regional holdings says unit, phoenix color corp have
entered into asset purchase agreement to acquire color optics
packaging business from aki inc
* Alj regional says phoenix color and co expect to enter
into amendment to financing agreement with cerberus business
finance to increase borrowings by $10.0 million
* ALJ Regional says Phoenix Color will invest about $5 mln
in new press, finishing, folding equipment
* Phoenix color corp. acquires color optics
